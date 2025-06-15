Landscaper shares impressive time-lapse video after using heavy machinery to remove dangerous growth: 'Looks great'

The reality of the plant is not pretty.

Invasive plants can be a pain in the neck. Property Services Landscaping (@pslinc), a New Jersey-based business, shared a TikTok video showing just how much of a nuisance English ivy can be.

The time-lapse video showed a miniature excavator digging up a yard choked with ivy. While an excavator isn't always necessary — one commenter claimed to use a 36-inch root rake to tackle ivy — this plant is almost impossible to remove without intensive labor.

Unfortunately, cases like these are all too common. A native European plant invasive to the U.S. West Coast, English ivy spreads rapidly, covering yards and climbing trees.

The ivy might look pretty; however, the reality is anything but. English ivy leaves are toxic, and its sap is a skin irritant. Depending on the damage, it can take years to remove; one homeowner took six years to completely rid their yard of ivy and other invasive plants.

English ivy isn't just a pain for humans. It poses a huge problem for native plants as well, depriving both trees and smaller plants of sunlight.

What Property Services Landscaping's client did with their yard after this is unknown, but some great lawn alternatives can help both you and the environment — namely, native lawns.

Replacing even a portion of your yard with native plants can save you money on your water bill and cut down on lawn maintenance. Since they've evolved to be part of the local ecosystem, native plants are much hardier than average turf grasses, reducing your water bill and any money spent on treatment.

They also benefit pollinators, like butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds, maintaining biodiversity and helping to protect our food supply. There's no better replacement for pesky invasive plants, which contribute nothing to local ecosystems.

TikTok users appreciated the effort this landscaping company put into English ivy removal.

"Looks great," one commented. "God Bless."

"I feel like a [skid steer] would be better for this but gotta use what you got," another user suggested.

