Homeowner seeks advice to battle relentless invasive pest: 'It's going to take a while'

Invasive plants are resource-guzzling, territorial beasts that occasionally show up in the guise of something far more alluring.

In a post on r/arborists, a homeowner revealed their struggle with English ivy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos showed how the ivy had taken over the majority of the yard where soil resides beneath the trees. The post asked for suggestions on how to remove the invasive plant permanently.

"I'm afraid to use chemicals and hurt the trees," the OP wrote in the caption.

Shockingly, the ivy invasion was met with several suggestions to use herbicides like Roundup, which are extremely toxic and harmful to our health. It may seem like a quick and easy fix, but natural solutions are the safer route to take.

"This is actually not that hard, but it's going to take a while. You need to thoroughly dig out all the root and keep pulling them out … I was in zone 6A Ontario, Canada, so it took about three years … Slowly you will win the battle," a Redditor advised.

Another suggested, "Basket weavers love English ivy, if you know where to look you might find someone willing to come by and rip it all out for you!"

"I had more than that and pulled it all out by hand," one comment said.

It's a tedious task for sure, but it must be done. As beautiful and romantic as these climbers are, they are invasive to North America. Originally brought to the States as a landscaping plant, English ivy is native to Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa. They grow rapidly and outcompete native plants for sunlight, water, and soil nutrients, which can have devastating effects on the surrounding ecosystem.

Growing and landscaping with native plants comes with a plethora of benefits beyond the greater good of the earth. Native plant lawns save tons of money because they don't require the water, fertilizer, pest control, or maintenance that comes with monoculture lawns. In fact, natural lawns can save you hundreds of dollars on water bills.

On top of that, they're amazing for pollinators — the backbone of our food supply. We need them to survive, so making sure they have a healthy ecosystem to thrive in is crucial.

Rewilding comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. If you crave that green lawn, clover lawns and buffalo grass are a great alternative. If you prefer color, wildflowers and tapestry lawns would be your best bet. For those who live in a dryer area, xeriscaping is an optimal choice.

If it sounds too good to be true or you don't think it's possible where0 you live, check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to explore your options and start saving money.

