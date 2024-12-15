How much do solar panels cost in your neighborhood? This free tool compares quotes so you don't have to

Installing solar panels on your roof doesn't have to be stressful. It can even be easy to find out how much it will cost in your neighborhood to install them.

EnergySage has created a tool similar to searching for flight deals to make it easy for you to get solar power and save money. It's as simple as putting in your zip code and searching through the listings. You can also message the providers right there on the platform.

Another bonus is there aren't all those annoying ads like other sites, and you don't even have to enter your phone number, so you won't constantly get text messages later.

EnergySage has also vetted all the providers, so homeowners and renters can feel confident in whom they choose.

Additionally, EnergySage has a guide to help you see how much you qualify for in tax credits. These tax credits come directly from the Inflation Reduction Act, which enables you to make clean energy investments in your home.

If you are going to utilize these incentives, you should act quickly. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump wants to eliminate these perks, but it will take a vote from Congress to do so.

One of the best reasons to invest in solar energy is because it will save you money. A recent report showed solar panels can save you up to $1,600 per year and $25,500 to $33,000 over the panels' lifetime.

Not only can solar energy save you money, but according to the U.S. Department of Energy, it also plays a role in reducing the polluting gases that warm the planet. The panels use the energy of the sun instead of burning dirty energy sources, so you will be reducing the amount of toxic gases emitted into the environment.

And with EnergySage's tool, investing in your future and the planet is easy.

President and COO of EnergySage Charlie Hadlow said, "EnergySage was created to drive maximum transparency and help consumers find high-quality suppliers on our platform."









