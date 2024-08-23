  • Business Business

New report shows you could save over $1,500 every year with rooftop solar — here's how you can take advantage

"Solar is great year-round."

by Kristen Lawrence
"Solar is great year-round."

Photo Credit: iStock

The sun provides a constant energy source, and millions of homeowners are taking advantage of that inexhaustible power by capturing it with rooftop solar panels

With tax credits offered through the Inflation Reduction Act that can cover up to 30% of solar installation costs and the potential to save over $1,500 a year on electric bills, it's never been cheaper to go solar. 

While savings and costs associated with solar systems vary widely depending on location, sunlight exposure, and installation costs, among other factors, you can save a good chunk of change in the long term with rooftop solar panels in most places. 

A recent Forbes report found that homeowners can save up to $1,600 each year on electricity by investing in a typical solar setup — amounting to an energy savings of at least $25,500 to $33,000 over the system's lifetime. 

While the news outlet estimates that it may take about eight years to see a return on the investment, you'd still enjoy 17-22 additional years of energy savings since solar systems typically last up to 30 years before losing juice. Even then, they still produce electricity, just not as effectively. 

Besides IRA tax incentives, you could save even more on solar panels through state rebate programs — possibly to the tune of several thousand dollars, per Forbes. You can find out if your state offers incentives to go solar through the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency's free tools.

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

Not only will your wallet thank you for installing solar panels, but so will the planet since sun-powered energy produces zero planet-warming pollution, unlike dirty fuels like coal and oil. 

Since just one solar panel can reduce carbon dioxide pollution by over 100 tons throughout its lifetime, per Sistine Solar, a typical residential setup of between 17 and 30 panels would result in significant environmental benefits. 

If you're ready to install a solar system or just want to learn more about solar, EnergySage's free tools can help you explore your options. The solar comparison marketplace provides easy-to-use calculators for quick solar installation estimates so you can find the best deal for your situation. 

Best of all, you can save 20-30% on a solar system compared to the overall market. Plus, the service is entirely online, so you don't have to deal with annoying sales calls. 

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter. Solar is great year-round, and the battery functions as backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings," one of The Cool Down's members said about the benefits of solar.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x