This free service makes home solar simple — here's why families across the US are signing up

Thinking about installing solar panels but feeling overwhelmed with the options? No worries — a free online comparison marketplace for clean energy products, EnergySage, is here to simplify the process.

What is EnergySage?

EnergySage is a free comparison tool for green technologies such as solar panels, home batteries, heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers, and more. Consider it the "Expedia of solar panels" because it's a one-stop shop for finding the right energy solution for your situation.

The company doesn't sell you anything, but you don't have to worry about finding solar installers on your own. Instead, EnergySage takes care of the process for you by providing a custom list of fully vetted providers in your area.

Just by entering your ZIP code and answering a few simple questions, you can compare prices from local installers and message them directly on the platform, all without spending a penny.

Notably, you don't have to give out your phone number, helping you avoid annoying sales calls while finding the best deal on solar panels. A detailed rating system and specs for each solar panel offered on the marketplace make it easy to see what you're paying for and find an installer that suits your needs.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," president and chief operation officer Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in an interview. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is EnergySage getting so popular?

One of EnergySage's most appealing features is that its comparison tools are free, with no catches or strings attached. Even if you don't shop with the company, you'll still benefit from learning about the solar options in your area and talking with local providers.

So far, EnergySage has helped customers save serious cash and contribute to the environmental goal of reducing pollution.

"Over one in five people looking to go solar in the United States visit EnergySage.com at least once before their installation. We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects," Hadlow told us.

Furthermore, he estimated that solar projects facilitated through EnergySage have prevented the release of almost 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution annually.

Solar panels continue to help the planet long after they're installed and keep more money in your wallet by lowering your energy bills every month.

Even if you're not ready to install a home system or it's not right for your situation, you can find local community solar providers through EnergySage and still reap the benefits of cheap solar energy.

How can I sign up?

If you want to get quick solar installation estimates or just explore your options, you can sign up for the easy-to-use service here. Then, you're well on your way to saving money on home energy while doing something kind for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.