This free service can help you easily switch to solar power — find out why hundreds of homeowners are signing up

EnergySage aims to simplify finding reliable and cost-effective solar panel providers, addressing the confusion that homeowners often face with numerous options. By offering a curated list of vetted providers, the service ensures that users have access to quality choices. The website features pricing information and comparison tools not only for solar panels, but also for heat pumps and other energy solutions. Importantly, this service is free for homeowners and renters, making green energy accessible.

Homeowners who switch to solar can save thousands of dollars over the lifespan of the panels. For example, Forbes estimates that a robust rooftop solar array could save you between $25,500 and $33,000 on energy bills over 25 to 30 years. Plus, with incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act's 30% tax credit, the initial installation costs can be significantly reduced, making solar panels a more affordable investment.

One of the standout features of EnergySage is its commitment to user convenience and protection. By not requiring a phone number, the platform prevents unwanted sales calls, allowing users to message installers directly within the platform. This direct communication (combined with a unique rating system) helps users understand the quality of solar panels available. Additionally, EnergySage publishes a free yearly marketplace report offering valuable insights into pricing and equipment trends.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in a prior interview. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

To date, the service has saved homeowners over $100 million and helped them spend 20% less on home energy projects. Moreover, EnergySage's efforts prevent nearly 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution annually, contributing significantly to environmental conservation.

Homeowners appreciate the transparency and ease of comparing quotes through EnergySage, with positive reviews frequently highlighting the stress-free process and substantial cost savings.

"It really streamlines the process and makes it less overwhelming," said one reviewer on Reddit. "It saved me a ton of time because I could quickly see prices and services from various providers all in one place."

"I used EnergySage, the process was super simple and with significantly better results than expected. Best part is they don't pass on your phone number, so zero phone calls," said another reviewer.

