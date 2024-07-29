This company's innovative tech makes it easy for families to save on their energy bills: '[We] empower people to make to make the best choices'

If you want to save on your monthly electric bill, going solar is the way to do it. And if you want to save on that going of solar, one of the best places to visit is EnergySage.

EnergySage has been called the "Expedia of solar panels" because it's a one-stop shop to locate the best providers in your area. The company doesn't install solar equipment itself and doesn't sell homeowners anything; instead, it vets local providers and puts their information online.

With EnergySage's free tools, you can compare providers in your area. Enter your zip code and answer a few basic questions about your needs, and you'll receive personalized recommendations and quotes from installation companies in your area.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," COO and president Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

That philosophy leads to incredible savings for users since you can easily compare quotes to find the best deal. You can also compare specs on the different solar panels available to make sure you're getting what you pay for.

"We don't require a phone number, so you don't get bombarded with sales calls. Instead, you message with installers right on our platform," said Hadlow. "Our expert analysts and researchers developed a unique rating system that helps you understand the quality of solar panels and inverters, giving you confidence in the systems you are being quoted."

This arrangement is great for your wallet and the environment. Solar energy is a clean energy source that doesn't produce air pollution when generating electricity. The more people switch to solar, the easier it will be to lower global pollution and bring down the Earth's temperature.

Not ready to install solar panels? No problem. If you're renting, your roof isn't right for solar, or you just can't afford your own rooftop panels, EnergySage will put you in touch with community solar providers in your area instead. These programs allow you to buy energy from local solar farms so you don't need panels of your own to benefit from affordable, eco-friendly electricity.

Either way, EnergySage is the easiest option to find affordable solar energy in your area.

