Energy experts reveal the industry-leading solar installers — here's how to find trusted pros in your area

The world of solar power is growing fast, which can make it difficult for consumers to navigate.

That's why EnergySage, the Expedia of clean energy, separates the best from the rest with its Installer of the Year awards.

The winners of the second annual program represent providers of solar, heating and cooling, and electrical services that went above and beyond the past year. They were chosen from EnergySage's vetted network of over 500 providers, and all showed excellence in shopper experience, trust and transparency, and consumer protection, according to the company's press release.

One winner was chosen for each of four regional categories: Green Power Energy for the East Coast; Renu Energy Solutions for the Southeast; Solar Optimum for the West Coast; and SunSent Solar for the Midwest. Additional local winners were chosen in more than 30 states, EnergySage announced.

The challenges of running clean-energy businesses — such as solar installation — have shifted over the years, and the political climate and economic conditions have not always been easy on businesses small and large. Yet these award-winning providers stayed the course and found ways to continue making the industry stronger and more accessible.

On top of the award, EnergySage also supports these businesses by connecting them with motivated customers, providing market insights, and offering personal support.

Consumers get the same all-star treatment with handy price comparison tools and more shopping recommendations. If you don't know where to go with solar or a home remodel, EnergySage can be your one-stop-shop guide.

Doing so could save you a ton of money. Switching to solar and other home energy solutions are among the most efficient ways to lower your home's utility bills. Plus, they can cut down the planet-heating impact of your home's energy consumption at the same time.

"We're proud to celebrate these outstanding installer partners who are setting the standard for quality and service in the clean energy industry," said Charlie Hadlow, president and chief operating officer of EnergySage. "Their impact is felt not just in the homes they power but in the industry as a whole."

