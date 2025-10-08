Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item on shelf: 'Such a scam'

One thrifter was disappointed to find an empty tea bag tin at their local secondhand shop.

They shared the item, which was priced at $9.99, to r/ThriftStoreHaul. The actual tea from Harney & Sons costs $9.45 for 20 sachets in the same tin, which means this particular thrift store's practices should be called into question.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"For a small price of $9.99 you can get an empty tea can," the Reddit user shared. "Savers is such a scam. I've bought kitchen items I needed and later found out they were cheaper to buy new, which was dumb of me and very greedy of them."

Secondhand shopping is a great way to save money on household items and clothes while keeping perfectly good items out of landfills. However, when corporate chains upcharge customers for cheap items, it impacts the public perception of thrifting. These actions can erode trust and lead people to believe that thrift stores sell overpriced junk.

In reality, consumers find gems and high-value treasures at thrift shops everyday. Some people find furniture that's worth thousands of dollars for a fraction of the cost. Plus, thrifting diverts unnecessary waste from landfills, lessening the harmful, planet-warming pollution in our atmosphere.

While you probably shouldn't buy an overpriced empty tea tin, it's not a bad idea to reuse old containers in your home. There are many ways to give new life to the old jars, packets, and vessels around your house.

Commenters were appalled.

"Silly me has been using these for storage. Who knew I was sitting on such a gold mine!" one person joked.

"So far, my Savers is still good to me," another user said. "Someday, I might have to stop thrifting entirely if my stores start pricing like this."

