Sriracha hot sauce fan shares unusual benefit of keeping the bottle after it's empty: 'Genius'

If you have any empty sriracha bottles lying around at home, you might want to hold on to them. A TikTok video by Gabriela (@gabrielitaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa) shares a neat little hack you can try with an empty bottle.

The video shows Gabriela filling a clean, empty sriracha bottle with water and using it to carefully water her plants.

"If you like sriracha and plants … this bad boy is the perfect watering tool," she wrote in the video's text overlay.

This video has gained attention because the gardening tip offers a clever way to reuse a plastic squeeze bottle instead of tossing it out.

Because squeeze bottles are usually designed to dispense liquids in small amounts, they can be great for tasks such as cooking, baking, and gardening.

In particular, the controlled pouring feature can help you avoid overwatering your plants. Gabriela showed this in her video when she watered her potted cactus, which needs minimal watering to thrive.

This hack is useful for beginner gardeners or those looking for budget-friendly gardening tools. Plus, it can make gardening more accessible. Studies have shown that gardening can improve both physical and mental health.

Having a home garden also lets you grow your own produce. Fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables can be better-tasting and more cost-effective than store-bought ones. This helps the planet by cutting out the transportation, packaging, and energy that store-bought produce needs.

Tips like reusing a sriracha bottle offer a low-effort change that can help you get more use out of everyday items you'd otherwise toss.

But squeeze bottles aren't the only reusable containers out there. Other people have also shared how they repurposed items such as Parmesan shaker lids for airtight storage and old sauce lids for precise pouring.

Commenters were delighted to learn about this clever gardening hack.

"Genius," one TikToker commented.

"Or an oil bottle. Or use it when you make your own dressing," another suggested.

