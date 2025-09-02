  • Home Home

Home cook shares creative hack using old Parmesan cheese shaker: 'This works perfectly'

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: TikTok

While it seems too easy just to discard leftover containers and packages after we've used them once, it can save you a ton of time, money, and hassle if you find new ways to use them

This baker demonstrates just how easy it can be with something everyone is likely to have in their cabinet: Parmesan cheese. 

The scoop

TikTok user Shannon (@shannon_howard) posted a video showcasing an easy way to make use of leftover Parmesan cheese lids, demonstrating how they fit almost perfectly onto mason jars. 

@shannon_howard Need something to help with less mess when you're cooking or baking? Parmesan lid meets Mason jar! 🫙🧂#fyp #fypシ #fyppp #themoreyouknow💫 #lid #masonjar #parmaseancheese #glassjar #helpfultip #easypeasy #idea #cooking #baking ♬ Morning Coffee in the Cafe - Ryu Kato

She simply takes the leftover Parmesan cheese lids and places them atop the jar after filling it with the leftover Parmesan cheese, making it easier to pour out with minimal mess. 

How it's helping

This demonstration is twofold in its utility, as it shows a simple and easy method of recycling leftover materials while keeping them out of landfills.

By decluttering your home and reducing the amount of single-use items and plastics you have, you can even earn money or store credit from various organizations, depending on your area and needs. 

Some stores even offer rewards for other items in your home, like shoes, clothes, or electronics, and knowing your recycling options can help you make the most of items you no longer want and enhance your home life in the process. 

What everyone's saying

The comments were full of responses that were shocked by how easy and accessible the hack was. 

"Yes this works perfectly! If I just need a little bit of flour, I put it in a spice jar," one user wrote. 

"Well, I'm gonna do that now!!" wrote another.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

