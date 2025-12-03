Gardener shares genius reason why you shouldn't throw out old spice containers: 'I never know what to do with those'

"Give me all of them!"

Whether you're a budding gardener or have a seasoned green thumb, there's always something new to learn about gardening. You may even be able to find new gardening supplies right in your pantry.

TikTok user C.C.B (@rerereccb) shared an incredible plant-potting hack using empty spice tins.

C.C.B. uses a hammer and nail to poke holes in the bottom of each tin for drainage. They then scoop up soil into each tin and potted an aloe pup or cutting in each one. The pups were pulled from a giant aloe plant sitting in a bucket of water.

"Reduce, reuse, recycle! I love using little tins for my succulents!" the TikTok user wrote in the video's caption.

This is an incredible way to save money both on supplies and plants. Using what you already have means less gas and funds spent on trips to the store. Reusing materials can also keep waste out of landfills.

Propagating your plants can allow them to live beyond their initial sprouting.

Doing this with a plant like aloe can amplify how versatile it is. While aloe commonly soothes skin, you can also use it as a bandage on broken plant stems. Scientists have even found that aloe could help purify our soil of tiny plastic particles known as microplastics.

Growing a garden is a small but mighty way to bring life to your local ecosystem. Flowering plants are especially great for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, that keep our food supply chains intact.

Even gardening in or rewilding a small part of your or a communal outdoor space can work wonders. Gardening also has many physical and mental health benefits and can bring communities closer together.

While the world can be an unpredictable place, the continued, regular growth of plants can bring us joy and hope.

As for the hack, several people praised C.C.B.'s genius idea in the comments.

"Love love love this!" one person exclaimed.

Another TikToker said: "Cute! I never know what to do with those."

"Fantastic!!" someone else wrote. "Give me all of them!!"

