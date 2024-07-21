Gardener reveals amazing trick to easily heal broken plant stems: 'Works like a charm every time'

"I couldn't believe how well it worked!"

Has this ever happened to you? You're out in your garden, tending to your thriving plants, when you accidentally break a stem.

Don't panic. Our new favorite hack using a Band-Aid and aloe vera can help your plant recover and continue producing delicious fruits and/or flowers.

The scoop

Organic gardener Deanna Talerico (@deannacat3) recently shared this brilliant tip on Instagram.

"Did you know that you can use a Band-Aid or duct tape and fresh aloe vera to heal broken plant stems?" she asks in her video. Simply squeeze some fresh aloe vera onto the broken stem, then wrap a Band-Aid or duct tape around it to hold the stem together.

Deanna added: "Aloe acts like a natural rooting hormone and helps heal plant tissues just like it helps our skin." While aloe vera can speed up the healing process, she notes that even just taping the stem can help it recover.

How it's working

This simple hack can save your precious plants from an untimely demise, allowing them to continue growing and producing fruit. By repairing broken stems, you can extend your harvest and enjoy fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables for longer.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Gardening offers numerous benefits beyond just saving money on produce. It can improve both your mental and physical health, providing exercise and stress relief.

Plus, growing your own food reduces your environmental impact by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce.

If you're looking for a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic Band-Aids or tape, consider using strips of old T-shirts or rags to wrap around the broken stem. This way, you can help your plants heal while also reducing waste.

What people are saying

Gardeners who have tried this hack are raving about its effectiveness.

One commenter shared: "We did this last year per your advice and I couldn't believe how well it worked! Saved our mid season tomatoes that fell over in a storm."

Another said: "I just taped one back together last week because of your video. It now has baby tomatoes growing on it!"

Some gardeners even have their own twist on the method. "I use floral tape. Works like a charm every time," one user commented.

So, the next time you accidentally snap a stem in your garden, don't lose hope. Grab some aloe vera and a Band-Aid (or eco-friendly alternative), and give your plant a chance to heal.

With a little TLC, your veggies will be back to thriving in no time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.