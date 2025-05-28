Resourceful woman shares brilliant tip for reusing empty food jars: 'This is a great idea'

"Now I can put them in the jar while sewing … and to get one or a few out I just give the jar a little shake."

There's an easy way to ensure your spice rack has a second life once empty. Thanks to a post in the r/sewing subreddit, sewers can indirectly make use of herbs by turning the empty jars into needle holders.

The scoop

One sewing enthusiast just found a way to store needles without getting jabbed. Those containers your dried herbs come in are pretty solid, making them a handy holder for sharp sewing needles, as the OP found out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Now I can put them in the jar while sewing (big opening), and to get one or a few out I just give the jar a little shake (small opening)," the excited sewer wrote.

How it's helping

Empty spice jars have helped the sewer with safety. They no longer need to put needles in a bag and constantly risk a bloody jab since the solid material of a glass or plastic container prevents that.

Those with crafty hobbies may need lots of containers to separate items — one uses Pringle lids to hold their variety of beads.

There are other unique ways to specifically reuse old spice jars. Their design makes it easy to quickly sprinkle flour or powdered sugar on baked goods, contain your unique spice blends, or use as a TSA-size-compliant travel container for baby powder or powdered laundry detergent.

Having herbs in your culinary arsenal is good for your overall health and various food flavors. Now you can use them to do good for the environment, too.

Know your recycling and upcycling options to keep items out of landfills that are already overflowing, producing toxic carbon gases, and polluting oceans.

Creative recycling aids a circular economy that keeps things in use for as long as possible. With the right organizations, you can easily declutter through donations or make some money.

Speaking of money, whether you enjoy garlic salt, oregano, or black pepper, repurposing containers and packaging can also save money since you won't have to keep buying new containers for other purposes.

What everyone's saying

"This is a great idea. My pins are in a little plastic box with a cracked lid," said one commenter.

Another sewing hobbyist suggested using other small types of plastic containers, saying, "I use old prescription bottles for discarded needles and pins and magnetic pin cushions to keep straight pins organized."

"I'll have to keep this in mind should I need to travel with sewing," noted one.

