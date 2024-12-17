Homeowner shares way to find critical emergency supplies on a budget: 'Gear for pennies on the dollar'

You don't necessarily have to break the bank to prepare for harsh weather and possible emergencies.

As extreme weather events become more frequent and more intense, it makes a lot of sense to have a plan if your home loses power for an extended period or, even worse, you're forced to evacuate.

However, you don't necessarily have to break the bank to do so. In a recent post on the r/preppers subreddit, one poster invited others to share how they were emergency prepping on a budget.

"Some preppers overlook [thrifting as] a resource for finding cheap gear," the poster wrote. "Obviously you can't [thrift] everything you may need [...] food, first aids, etc. but you can buy a lot of stuff either [as] extra things for other people in your family who aren't preppers or less likely things you might need. Personally I found all my heavy weather gear for pennies on the dollar."

Indeed, thrifting is a great way to find quality goods for super affordable prices, all without contributing to the environmental costs of shipping and packaging new goods. Many dedicated thrifters have shared their great finds, recent examples of which have included a Herman Miller office chair (which retails for over $1,000) for $13, a Smeg kettle also for $13, a vintage leather and fur coat for $8.50, and many more.

While none of these items are going to be much help if a hurricane hits your town, other members of the subreddit were happy to share examples of things that could.

"Those Jesus candles at the dollar stores!!! Waaaay cheaper than any other candles I've found!" wrote one commenter.

"I [got] two heavy winter sleeping bags for like 10 bucks. Both of them usually sell for 100-plus dollars new," wrote another.

"I am addicted to estate and garage sales, it's amazing what the kids will sell because they don't want it. I've gotten nice bargains on unopened freeze dried food stuffs. Yah, it's 5 years old already, but still has another 20 years on the calendar," a third commenter chimed in.

