Shopper surprised after finding highly sought-after gadget hiding on thrift store shelf: 'I always check'

A thrifter's patience and dedication paid off in a satisfying way.

A savvy shopper scored what many consider the holy grail of coffee accessories — an Ember mug warmer — for just $10 at their local thrift store. This lucky find proves that with a little patience, anyone can score amazing deals on high-end products while making choices that benefit both your budget and the environment.

The Redditor shared the lucky find with Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, where they revealed their tried-and-true strategy: "I always check the coffee stuff just in case, and today it delivered!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying photos show a sleek black Ember mug warmer with a thrift store price tag that reads "Mug Warmer $10."



For anyone unfamiliar with Ember products, these high-tech warmers typically retail for around $80 new. They're designed to keep your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature throughout the morning, eliminating those disappointing moments of reaching for your mug, only to find it stone-cold.

Finding premium items in thrift stores is a fantastic way to keep perfectly good products from ending up in landfills. When we shop secondhand, we save money and participate in a sustainable cycle that gives high-quality furniture, clothes, and accessories a second life.

The environmental toll of manufacturing new products is significant, from the raw materials needed to the energy used in production and shipping. Choosing preloved items reduces demand for new production and keeps useful products in circulation longer.

The Reddit community couldn't contain its excitement about this incredible find.

"I'm happy for you and not at all jealous," one commenter joked.

Another chimed in with envy: "holy molyyy I need one of those so bad!!!"

A resourceful commenter shared their own success story: "I found one new for like $20 with some corporate logo on it a while back. I slapped a sticker over it and am good to go."

