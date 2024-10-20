Shopper stunned after looking inside unassuming bag found at thrift store: 'Someone messed up'

Treasure hunting at a thrift store can unearth some real gems, and sometimes you can get a lot more than you bargained for, as one Redditor found out.

They opened an unassuming bag to find not one but two pairs of like-new snow shoes marked up at just $10.99.

The OP captioned the photo with the comment, "When you know someone messed up," because the items were clearly worth much more than that, even at the thrift store. A set of brand-new snow shoes from a reputable brand can cost upward of $80 a pair.

Thrifting is a great way to find like-new items for just a fraction of the cost, as people discard unused or lightly used items that still have lots of life left in them. Lots of people have turned to thrifting over the last few years to help save money as living costs have increased. Saving money on everyday essentials can keep money in your pocket.



Studies have shown that shoppers have become more eco-conscious since the COVID-19 pandemic and are searching out more sustainable ways to buy their favorite brands. Thrifting gives items a second life, extending the amount of time an item is used while also preventing it from ending up in the landfill. This not only reduces the waste produced by pre-existing clothes, but if more people turn to thrifting, then the demand for new clothes will reduce and so the demand for new material will decrease.

Thrift stores are also now appearing online, which makes hunting for bargains even easier, as it can be done from the comfort of your own home. Thrift store chains such as Goodwill now have an online store, and there are other organizations that will pay you to shop more sustainably.

The commenters were amazed at the OP's find.

"Wow, nice! I paid $90CAN on clearance for cheap ones," one person wrote.

Another said, "2 pair for $11?!?!? Niiiiiiiiiiice."

