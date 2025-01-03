Eye-opening new report ties common household appliances to thousands of premature deaths — here's how to keep your home safe

You would never suspect heaters to be America's next big killer, but recent reports suggest they could be. Fortunately, it's an easy battle to fight with a few simple electric replacements.

In a report from Rewiring America, analysis revealed electrification could prevent 3,400 premature deaths and 1,300 hospital admissions. It could also stop 220,000 asthma attacks and reduce absenteeism in workplaces. In total, transitioning to electrification in your home, car, and appliances could save America $40 billion in health benefits alone. There is more in energy savings.

Rewiring America has a tool to help homeowners navigate the complex world of incentives and contractors. These benefits make cleaning your home's air the most stress-free it could possibly be. It shows users what discounts, rebates, and tax credits they're eligible for. This is a more user-friendly way to understand the nitty-gritty behind the Inflation Reduction Act — the source of most of these benefits.

This could net households uninterruptible power systems with lengthy uptimes, solar panels, or home energy audits. This is only scratching the surface.

These financial savings may only be available for a limited time, so act fast. President-elect Donald Trump has mentioned wanting to dissolve the IRA's benefits, so banking on these subsidies now could be the best deal you get on electrified tech. Fortunately, dismantling them would require time-consuming action by Congress, leaving the permanence of the incentives unknown.

The IRA benefits readers by saving them money on environmentally saving technologies — potentially receiving them for free. It also makes households run cleaner and smoother. Tools and studies like these spread awareness about these innovations, which is essential for widespread adoption. This is similar to other climate policies acting on air quality, such as discouraging coal burning and bringing public health to the forefront.

People are learning about this report, taking action, and applying for incentives. One user celebrated its transparency, saying: "Messaging about the health benefits of electrification and energy efficiency is key. Please do more of this! Electric and induction stoves, electric fireplaces, and electric clear blowers would all benefit health over their fossil fuel and woodburning counterparts."

