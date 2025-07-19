Homeowner can't contain excitement after putting next-gen yard tool to first test: 'I'm in love'

The phrase "it's better late than never" has been around for some time, yet it seems to ring true for just about any scenario. For one giddy homeowner, it applied to them ditching their old gas-powered lawn equipment in favor of all-electric.

While posting to r/egopowerplus, the Redditor shared their experience of purchasing an EGO Power trimmer and blower. "I bought and used this kit today, and sweet mother of Jesus I'm in love," exclaimed the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite their newfound joy for electric yard tools, the homeowner admitted that it took them a while to warm up to the idea. "I was so hesitant about buying this as my kid toy-looking black and decker set has been doing okay but man I'm so happy I bit the bullet," they added.

Electric lawn equipment can offer several benefits to homeowners, including reduced noise, less pollution, and easier maintenance compared to gas-powered equipment. They also tend to be lighter and more maneuverable, making them easier to use for a wider range of people, especially those with mobility concerns.

Replacing gas-powered equipment with electric alternatives helps promote a more sustainable approach to lawn care. This can be a big help in improving air quality around your home and eliminating your exposure to harmful fumes.

As an added bonus, electric yard tools can help you save more money in the long run than their gas-powered counterparts. While electric tools come with potentially higher initial costs, you can quickly rake in the savings thanks to lower operating costs and the freedom from purchasing gasoline.

Down in the comments section, a few other users were able to relate to a similar experience.

"I bought this kit last week and feel the same way," wrote one user. "I didn't realize just how much I would enjoy using them."

"I just bought this the other night as well to replace the black and decker string trimmer and what a difference!" noted a second commenter.

Another user even offered up a small piece of advice for the original poster. "[You're] happy now but buy a bigger battery and watch the fun [happen]," they suggested.

