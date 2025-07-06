Successful lawn care business owner sings praises of next-gen lawnmower: 'It will go all day'

"It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."

One successful lawn care business owner took to the subreddit r/egopowerplus to sing the praises of electric mowers — which are driving their business to prosperity.

"For those of you wondering about the e steer," the lawn care expert wrote in the post. "This mower is a workhorse. It will go all day! Hasn't failed me yet."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric lawn care tools have grown in popularity over the last decade, and improvements in the technology are one factor in this trend.

"But over the past few years, battery technologies have made rapid advances and significant inroads in both market share and in mind share," NielsenIQ wrote in a report.

Another part of the appeal is that electric mowers are much quieter and cheaper than traditional gas-powered mowers. Without the need to buy gas to fuel your mower, estimates suggest you can save up to $200 a year on mowing.

There are also clear health advantages. Exposure to harmful pollutants from gas-powered lawn equipment can be "a health concern for operators who use these devices on a daily basis," as the California Air Resources Board explained.

According to the Environment Oregon Research & Policy Center, gas-powered lawn equipment is linked to asthma, fertility issues, mental health challenges, cancer, and premature deaths.

As for the original poster, they shared that their clients have noticed the benefits of electric lawn equipment, and even had one customer say they wouldn't hire a lawn care provider without it.

"My favorite is when I'm done with a property, and they say, 'When did you get here?' I'm able to start very early as well," they wrote in a comment, highlighting how their quiet mower preserves community peace.

"You're my hero," wrote one commenter.

Another, who was interested in the same all-electric mowing business model, commented: "It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."

