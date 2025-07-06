  • Home Home

Successful lawn care business owner sings praises of next-gen lawnmower: 'It will go all day'

"It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."

by Jamie Speka
"It’s super awesome to see it working out for someone."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One successful lawn care business owner took to the subreddit r/egopowerplus to sing the praises of electric mowers — which are driving their business to prosperity. 

"For those of you wondering about the e steer," the lawn care expert wrote in the post. "This mower is a workhorse. It will go all day! Hasn't failed me yet."

"It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric lawn care tools have grown in popularity over the last decade, and improvements in the technology are one factor in this trend.

"But over the past few years, battery technologies have made rapid advances and significant inroads in both market share and in mind share," NielsenIQ wrote in a report.

Another part of the appeal is that electric mowers are much quieter and cheaper than traditional gas-powered mowers. Without the need to buy gas to fuel your mower, estimates suggest you can save up to $200 a year on mowing. 

There are also clear health advantages. Exposure to harmful pollutants from gas-powered lawn equipment can be "a health concern for operators who use these devices on a daily basis," as the California Air Resources Board explained

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

According to the Environment Oregon Research & Policy Center, gas-powered lawn equipment is linked to asthma, fertility issues, mental health challenges, cancer, and premature deaths.

As for the original poster, they shared that their clients have noticed the benefits of electric lawn equipment, and even had one customer say they wouldn't hire a lawn care provider without it. 

"My favorite is when I'm done with a property, and they say, 'When did you get here?' I'm able to start very early as well," they wrote in a comment, highlighting how their quiet mower preserves community peace.  

"You're my hero," wrote one commenter. 

Another, who was interested in the same all-electric mowing business model, commented: "It's super awesome to see it working out for someone."

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x