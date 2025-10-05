Homeowner shares photo after making serious equipment upgrades: 'You're making the neighbors jealous'

One homeowner showed off their impressive electric reel mower collection on Reddit. The DIY conversion from gas to electric made fellow lawn care enthusiasts curious. Their powerful, quiet, and eco-friendly lawnmowers are challenging traditional lawn maintenance.

The Redditor displayed their "fleet line up." The Revolution26, Catalyst20, and TruCut C27, all "Ego-powered." Located in Dallas, Texas, they maintain Palisades Zoysia grass at a 0.75-inch height.

The homeowner described how the Revolution26 was a gas-powered reel mower. They converted it from a loud Honda GX160 engine to a custom-built 56-volt, 2-kilowatt-hour Electric Powerhead.

This involved gutting an old pressure washer housing. Next came fitting a 48-volt, 2,000-watt brushless motor, battery, and controller. They did the wiring, mounting, and even a unique back-lapping function for the reel blades.

"The red one is the easiest to move around even though it's the biggest and heaviest," they shared. The black one is their "night Time Machine with the extra lights and it stripes the best."

This homemade conversion highlights the many benefits of electric yard tools.

Switching to electric gives a quieter operation for you and your neighbors. It also removes the need for buying gasoline, oil changes, and engine maintenance. Going electric saves money and time on lawn care.

Gas lawn mowers are a source of air pollution, often emitting as much as cars. Electric alternatives contribute to cleaner air, improving public health, and reducing planet-overheating pollution.

Eliminating dirty fuels leads to a cleaner, cooler future. Cutting down on household pollution by upgrading to electric yard tools is a good place to start.

Redditors applauded the homeowner's ingenuity and the visual appeal of the electric mowers.

"Absolutely gorgeous! There's nothing like a tight reel mower cut," one user said.

Another complimented their lawn care: "Nice curb appeal! It looks awesome."

"Nice lawn, but you're making the neighbors jealous," a third person joked.

