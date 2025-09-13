Lawn care aficionado shares honest review after buying next-gen equipment: 'I have no regrets'

"When can you be over?"

Most of us have questioned a big purchase after swiping our card — but one lawn care fan says their new mower is the exception.

In a Facebook post, they shared a glowing review of an Ego 1000 Series 22-inch battery-powered monster of a mower.

🚨 Lawn Mower Review just in case anyone is in the market and considering electric. Mower, 22" Ego Series 1000 with the... Posted by Bill Herloski on Thursday 24 April 2025

"I was hoping to NOT have buyers remorse getting this lawn mower…..well I don't after mowing the lawn for the first time today," he wrote. "The twin blade dices the grass up nice. … I have NO regrets buying this."

Beyond its cutting power, the mower was efficient and easy to use. It ran for a full hour and still had battery life to spare. It also can be stored vertically, saving precious garage space — and even makes cleaning a breeze with a simple hose rinse.

Electric yard tools are gaining traction for more than just convenience. Swapping gas-powered tools for electric ones can save hundreds of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs over time while eliminating exposure to harmful exhaust. On a community level, it also cuts down on the noisy, polluting gas equipment that contributes to smog and respiratory problems.

In the comments, one user said, "I have that lawnmower also and I love it!" Another added, "I've been running electric mowers for about 45 years here, after a neighbor lent me hers when my gas mower quit. … So much less hassle than gas mowers." Even skeptics acknowledged they were impressed, with one joking, "That's a great story, but I need some PROOF…..when can you be over?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

For homeowners looking to take savings further, installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack, often bringing electricity costs down to nearly $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help families save up to $10,000. Pairing solar power with efficient upgrades such as a heat pump — which can save you nearly $400 a year on energy costs — can stack the benefits even higher; LG can help homeowners find the right system.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.