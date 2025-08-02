  • Home Home

Proud homeowner stuns internet with unexpected results from new lawnmower: 'I'm surprised at how little this mower cares'

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Let the grass get a little long these past couple weeks..."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric mowers are gaining in popularity and for good reason; they are easier to use and cost less to fuel.

One proud homeowner also demonstrated how they are much more efficient. 

Posting on Reddit in r/egopowerplus, the homeowner wrote, "Let the grass get a little long these past couple weeks, and gotta say I'm surprised at how little this mower cares," and shared an image of their half-mowed lawn, demonstrating just how long the grass was. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner had received the Ego zero-emission battery-powered lawnmower as a gift from their in-laws and was really impressed with the tool. 

Electric gardening tools are extremely easy to use and can be charged at home, eliminating the need to worry about whether they have enough fuel or messy oil changes. This also makes them cheaper to run due to lower fuel costs. 

Using an electric lawn mower is also better for your health. Gas-powered lawn mowers give off harmful fumes. These fumes include gases such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, as well as volatile organic compounds, which can contribute to respiratory problems. In addition, the fumes also contain several carcinogens, which cause further health risks. 

The pollution produced by gas-powered lawn mowers also affects the environment. As per the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, gardening equipment produces 5% of America's air pollution, and using a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces the same amount of harmful pollution as driving a car for 45 miles. 

Lots of commenters shared their positive experiences using electric mowers, with most agreeing with the homeowner's testimony. 

One commenter wrote, "Nice. As my gas tools quit beyond the normal tweaks to keep them running, they get replaced with EGO. Sure love just recharging, and go!"

"That's a nice cut for the length of grass. EGO for the win," added another EGO fan.

