Doctor sounds the alarm about the 'stealthy poison' lurking in households around the country: 'A silent threat'

You might want to switch to an alternative.

A doctor is warning that a popular appliance may be releasing a "stealthy poison" into your home — and exposure to it could be deadly.

What's happening?

Dr. Mike Hansen (@DoctorMikeHansen), who is board-certified in internal medicine, critical care medicine, and pulmonary disease, broke down in a YouTube video how carbon monoxide is "a silent threat lurking in some of our kitchens." And indoor gas ovens are a dangerous source.

Dr. Hansen points to a recent recall of multiple gas-range models by appliance company ZLINE — a situation he says is "close to my heart" because he had an experience with a ZLINE oven that was releasing carbon monoxide.

At the end of 2022, ZLINE issued a recall on two of its gas-range models after finding they presented "a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. That recall was expanded multiple times.

Why is this important?

As Dr. Hansen noted, ZLINE tried to remedy the situation by offering consumers repairs or refunds. However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says ZLINE received 131 reports that the gas ranges were still spewing dangerous levels of carbon monoxide after repair.

As a colorless, odorless gas, carbon monoxide is responsible for more than 400 accidental deaths not linked to exposure from fires in the United States each year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also causes more than 100,000 emergency room visits and 14,000 hospitalizations.

Carbon monoxide isn't the only dangerous substance that a gas stove can leak directly into your home. Cancer-linked benzene and lung-irritating nitrogen dioxide are among the other hazardous concerns. Climate tech expert DR Richardson compared a gas stove to "having a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house" in an interview with The Cool Down.

What's being done about this?

Beyond creating a health risk in your home, gas cooking in the U.S. releases more than 25 million tons of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere every year, according to analysis from the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute. Appliances can also spew methane even when turned off.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Fortunately, other options exist. An induction stove is a much safer alternative that uses electromagnetism to directly heat cookware, making it more energy efficient than gas stoves or traditional electric ranges. That energy efficiency can translate to lower utility bills. You'll also experience faster cook times and easier cleanup.

If you're ready to level up your kitchen, it is worth checking to see if you qualify for up to an $840 Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate under the Inflation Reduction Act. While President Trump has indicated his desire to scrap IRA incentives, they are still available at this time. Congress would need to be involved with any major changes.

Rewiring America's free tools can help you sort through your options and maximize your potential savings. If you're not in a position to install a full induction range, you can still reap the benefits of induction cooking by purchasing a plug-in burner. Models go for as low as $50.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.