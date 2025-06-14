Homeowner gives honest review of next-gen landscaping tool: 'I'm shocked'

If you've ever considered switching to an electric mower or yard tool but hesitated because you didn't know if it could handle the job, one Redditor has a video for you.

They posted a clip of their powerful mower cutting down tall, thick plant growth — which they said was 12 to 18 inches tall — on the subreddit for Ryobi tool owners and enthusiasts.

"I love my 40v mower," they wrote. "I've owned this mower for 3 years. If you're on the fence about purchasing a brushless 40v mower don't hesitate. The power is excellent as the video shows."

Others shared similar experiences. "I'm shocked at how well these 40v work," one person wrote. "I have the 21" and that thing just tears thru grass. Super happy."

Another commenter convinced a neighbor struggling with lawn maintenance to try one. "It has been a dream for her (older lady) since it's so quiet, light and easy to maneuver and doesn't stink you up with gas fumes," they wrote.

All of these reasons — from reduced noise to reduced air pollution — are motivation for homeowners and landscapers to move from gas-powered to electric lawn care machines.

The impact is larger than you might expect. Mowers and leaf blowers that burn diesel to operate have been found to have a disproportionately polluting impact for their size due to how inefficient their engines are. In fact, a 2023 study found that in one year, gas-powered lawn equipment generated the same amount of particulate air pollution as 234 million cars, producing more carbon dioxide than all of Los Angeles, per the Environment America Research & Policy Center.

And all this particulate matter doesn't just stay in the air — it makes its way into our bodies and causes health problems. Air pollution has repeatedly been linked to ailments including cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses, cancers, reproductive issues, hormone disruption, mental health issues, and more.

And not only are electric tools better for your health, but they're generally better for your wallet, too. According to Consumer Reports, the higher up-front cost of electric tools is generally more than worth it in the long run due to less annual maintenance and no gas costs. This is true across both average and lower-cost models, it said.

Electric tools are also easy and reliable — no more sputtering from a dead engine trying to start. When one person asked how long the mower can run on a full charge, the original poster replied, "I have the 6 ah. About 45-60 minutes, depending on the height of the grass."

At least one commenter was fully convinced. "I've just been getting by with my string trimmer but now I really want one," they said.

