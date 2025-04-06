Homeowner shares honest review after using electric lawnmower for years: 'It just keeps going'

"I could've done my neighbor's yard as well."

A homeowner took to YouTube to sing the praises of his six-year-old electric lawnmower.

YouTuber URTechDotCa posted a video in which he reviewed his Ryobi 40-volt, 20-inch lawn mower.

He showed a bit of cosmetic damage to the mower, but otherwise, it appeared to be in good shape, including the rubber grip on the handle, which was particularly impressive after six years.

The YouTuber then proceeded to mow his entire yard, including mulch and stick-heavy portions, which the Ryobi handled with ease. There was no slowdown, no lag, and no struggles in any portion of the yard.

Even more impressive, the mower handled the entire fifth-acre lot on just half a charge from the original battery.

"I could've done my neighbor's yard as well," he said

Electric lawnmowers, almost more so than electric vehicles, are a massive way to help protect the environment and contribute directly to the fight against our changing climate and warming planet.

According to News Center Maine, gas-powered lawn tools like mowers and weed whackers account for 4-5% of all carbon pollution in the United States. A single lawn mower run for one hour emits as much pollution as a car driven for 100 miles, per the Environmental Protection Agency via The Momentum. This is because lawn mower engines aren't subject to the same standards as vehicles and often spew more carbon dioxide and other planet-warming gases than much larger engines.

If you want to make the switch to electric yard tools, check out our handy guide.

When the poster asked if the mower is tough, he responded with a resounding "hell yeah."

"I treat it like crap, and it just keeps going," he said. "It starts every time, obviously, and everything still works on it, including this height adjustment. It's really, really nice. Love this thing."

