Woman shares simple method for descaling electric kettle using common household materials: 'I need to do this'

Electric kettles have become a staple in kitchens in recent years, thanks to how simple and efficient they are, all while reducing one's gas bill. As useful as they are, some find them difficult to clean.

One creator on TikTok, Mahri (@naturalnest101), revealed the perfect method for getting rid of mineral buildup that mucks up one's beloved electric kettle.

"Got hard water buildup in your kettle?" she asked in the caption. "Try this quick and easy trick."

The scoop

To do the hack, Mahri explained that you add half a lemon directly to the kettle along with half a cup of white vinegar and water. Then, all you do is turn on the kettle as usual and "watch the magic happen as it dissolves all that stubborn mineral buildup!"

"Oh, I need to do this!" exclaimed one commenter.

How it's helping

Saving on one's gas bill by using an electric kettle is not the only money-saving benefit to this hack. While estimates vary widely, reports say that a single-person household can spend anywhere from $170 to $800 a year on chemical-based cleaning supplies. By using natural ingredients that can easily be found in one's home, homeowners can save significantly on high-priced cleaning supplies.

Additionally, natural cleaning products are far healthier for your home. Some cleaning supplies contain volatile organic compounds, which have been known to trigger respiratory issues and contribute to indoor air pollution. Some of the chemicals have even been linked to reproductive harm, chemical burns, and carcinogenic properties. Using natural ingredients, like vinegar and lemon, is beneficial for your savings and your health.

Heide, a member of The Cool Down community, made the switch to natural cleaning supplies and is more comfortable now cleaning without the risk of toxins.

"Vinegar is a great cleaning product alone or in combination with other products. I use it to clean my wood floors, dishes and clothing," she wrote in a comment on the TCD Guide's page for natural cleaners.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to see the hack come across their page.

"What a great idea!" wrote one.

Another put it plainly: "This is a useful cleaning hack."

