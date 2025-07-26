Homeowner stunned after swapping outdated lawn gear for sleek new upgrade: 'Instant power'

Electric gardening equipment is becoming more popular because it is quiet, cheaper to run, and better for the planet.

A homeowner on Reddit shared how happy they were with their new tools since upgrading to an electric trimmer and leaf blower. "Impressed with these two units," they wrote above an image.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When asked about the power of the trimmer, the poster said: "Instant power and easy to run at low speeds too around rock beds or areas that will sling stuff around. It's also relatively light for what it is."

Many commenters shared the homeowner's opinion, having switched to all-electric equipment themselves. "The 765 blower is no joke. Love mine," one noted.

Upgrading to electric gardening equipment is a cheaper and cleaner way to look after your yard. Ego tools run on rechargeable batteries, which are a cheaper fuel source than gas, saving you money over time. This also eliminates the need for messy fuel and oil changes.

Electric gardening tools are also much better for your health and the planet, as they don't spew toxic pollution as you use them. As Environment America reported, the Environmental Protection Agency found that gas-powered gardening tools contribute around 5% of the air pollution in the U.S.

In addition to being cheaper and better for your health, these tools are generally much quieter than their gas-powered counterparts. This means that you are exposed to less noise pollution, which helps protect your hearing as well as your relationship with neighbors. The tools have also dropped in price and are now on par with gas-powered tools.

Improvements in battery technology also mean that the tools often run for more than an hour on a single charge, making them an efficient and convenient choice for your gardening needs.

