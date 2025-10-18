Homeowner shares results after putting next-gen yard tool through year-long test: 'Safer to use'

Switching to eco-friendly yard tools might seem like a daunting task, as you can never be sure how they will compare to those you typically use.

If you're considering switching to an electric chainsaw, though, Electrek's Micah Toll shared his opinion on one he purchased for his father.

Toll and his father used the electric chainsaw — an Ego Power+ 18-inch 56-volt — for a year before Toll wrote his review, and the chainsaw's versatility and durability may surprise you.

As Toll explained, he and his father took the chainsaw through its paces, using it to cut down trees, telephone poles, construction lumber, and more. They even once used it underwater to cut through a fallen tree in a lake, and no matter what they threw at it, the chainsaw never faltered.

Toll commented on how the battery life of the chainsaw is still impressive, even after a year of use, and mentioned that the chain still hasn't needed a replacement. The only downside is with the chain tensioner, which has gotten a bit more difficult to tighten.

By switching to an electric yard tool, Toll and his father saved money they would have otherwise spent on gas for a regular chainsaw.

Using an electric chainsaw also means avoiding breathing in the smoke and fumes that a regular chainsaw would emit, which is why electric tools are beneficial for the user's lungs. This lack of fumes and smoke is also good for the environment, as it reduces the amount of pollution in the air, a step in the right direction toward a cleaner and cooler future.

Readers of Toll's review had a lot to say about their experiences with electric chainsaws.

"I love how much quieter electrics are than gas and not having the pull start," commented one person.

Another reader shared, "Much easier and I think safer to use than gas. Love the ability to start/stop quickly."

How well an electric chainsaw works will depend on the quality of the brand, of course, but if Toll is to be believed, you can do a ton with this type of electric yard tool and help yourself (and the environment) while using it.

