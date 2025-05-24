Gardener shares enthusiastic review after switching to electric chainsaw for yard work: 'That thing is a beast'

A chainsaw-wielding Redditor posted photos and an exciting account of using their new battery-powered chainsaw.

"That thing is a beast," one commenter declared.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster was super excited about their new tool and impressed by its performance, sharing that they were able to make 18 15-inch cuts into a tree trunk in 30 minutes on a single charge.

While trees absorb planet-warming carbon and provide shelter and food for wildlife, there may come a time when it is better to clear them, including when they are diseased.

As the government of Massachusetts has explained, the complexities of conservation may also require the removal of trees to support biodiversity.

The original poster didn't say why they needed to cut down their trees. Nonetheless, when the need arises, a rechargeable, battery-operated chainsaw is a much more environmentally friendly method of getting yard work done than using a gas-powered version.

Gas-powered chainsaws — like other gas-powered yard tools — can have a negative impact on the environment. During operation, they produce a substantial amount of pollution that contributes to low air quality linked to respiratory issues and the warming of the planet.

Gas-powered lawn equipment, such as leaf blowers or lawn mowers, are known to produce pollution levels that are comparable to driving a car a long distance, even with minimal use. For example, a gas-powered lawn mower produces as much pollution over one hour as driving an average car for 350 miles, according to Environmental Protection Agency data shared by Scientific American.

Upgrading to electric yard tools like the original poster did is a great way to reduce the environmental impact of heavy-duty yard work. Electric yard tools do not produce emissions, and they require less maintenance and are much quieter than their gas-powered counterparts.

Some states are even outlawing gas-powered lawn equipment. As the OP demonstrated, electric-powered yard tools can be just as effective as gas-powered tools, too.

Redditors were enthusiastic about the results the OP achieved, inquiring about more details and flexing their similar results with electric chainsaws.

"Sometimes I almost want to ask the neighbors if they have anything that needs chopped up after I do what I need done," one commenter announced.

Someone else commented: "No better feeling than running a chainsaw."

Another Redditor revealed their affinity for electric chainsaws, stating, "My addiction started a couple of years ago."

