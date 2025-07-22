  • Home Home

Driver at a loss after returning to shocking scene in office parking lot: 'Is it worth repainting?'

Commenters shared their recommendations.

by Lettecha Johnson
Commenters shared their recommendations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

After a hard day at work, the last thing you want to clock out to is a damaged vehicle. Unfortunately, that's what happened to one Redditor, who posted a photo of their keyed electric car door.

The metallic silver 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV displays a prominent scratch on the door, prompting the original poster to ask, "Is it worth repainting?"

Commenters shared their recommendations.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters had recommendations to help the distressed motorist. One person advised that the driver purchase "polishing compound at Walmart," and another recommended "Griots Fast Correcting Cream."

Random EV vandalism is neither new nor restricted to a particular brand. Some people have even gone as far as cutting cables at charging stations.

This ongoing vandalism is costly to the owners. A survey from The Manual reported that the average repair bill is around $1,900, but it can go as high as $2,113 for younger drivers. It's also costly to the growing global focus on green energy. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

The record rise in renewables has helped the world reach 40% clean power, according to energy think tank Ember. However, the potential for unprovoked EV damage may slow down the electric conversion essential to reduce or eliminate reliance on dirty fuels in the automotive sector.

Drivers focused on efficiency and sustainability may also have understandable concerns about the pollution associated with the battery production process. 

EV batteries require mining millions of tons of materials, including lithium and nickel. Still, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the billions of dirty fuels that stakeholders extract from the Earth annually. Plus, lithium-based EV batteries can be recycled, unlike gasoline. 

Worried about finding cut cables at charging stations? Unlike a gas-powered car, you can refuel your EV at home with a charger that only you have access to. 

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This addition can further reduce pollution when you charge a car with energy generated by a home solar panel system. Free vetted quotes that can save you thousands of dollars in installation are at your disposal when you contact EnergySage

Making your next car an EV can help you (and the planet) breathe easier thanks to reduced air pollution — an electric vehicle doesn't even have a tailpipe exhaust. 

Despite the naysayers, global trends suggest that more people are gearing up for the technology — the number of EVs on the road has jumped from 22,000 to over 2 million from 2011-21, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x