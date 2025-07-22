Driver at a loss after returning to shocking scene in office parking lot: 'Is it worth repainting?'

After a hard day at work, the last thing you want to clock out to is a damaged vehicle. Unfortunately, that's what happened to one Redditor, who posted a photo of their keyed electric car door.

The metallic silver 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV displays a prominent scratch on the door, prompting the original poster to ask, "Is it worth repainting?"

Commenters had recommendations to help the distressed motorist. One person advised that the driver purchase "polishing compound at Walmart," and another recommended "Griots Fast Correcting Cream."

Random EV vandalism is neither new nor restricted to a particular brand. Some people have even gone as far as cutting cables at charging stations.

This ongoing vandalism is costly to the owners. A survey from The Manual reported that the average repair bill is around $1,900, but it can go as high as $2,113 for younger drivers. It's also costly to the growing global focus on green energy.

The record rise in renewables has helped the world reach 40% clean power, according to energy think tank Ember. However, the potential for unprovoked EV damage may slow down the electric conversion essential to reduce or eliminate reliance on dirty fuels in the automotive sector.

Drivers focused on efficiency and sustainability may also have understandable concerns about the pollution associated with the battery production process.

EV batteries require mining millions of tons of materials, including lithium and nickel. Still, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the billions of dirty fuels that stakeholders extract from the Earth annually. Plus, lithium-based EV batteries can be recycled, unlike gasoline.

Worried about finding cut cables at charging stations? Unlike a gas-powered car, you can refuel your EV at home with a charger that only you have access to.

This addition can further reduce pollution when you charge a car with energy generated by a home solar panel system. Free vetted quotes that can save you thousands of dollars in installation are at your disposal when you contact EnergySage.

Making your next car an EV can help you (and the planet) breathe easier thanks to reduced air pollution — an electric vehicle doesn't even have a tailpipe exhaust.

Despite the naysayers, global trends suggest that more people are gearing up for the technology — the number of EVs on the road has jumped from 22,000 to over 2 million from 2011-21, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

