Homeowner shares success story after completing project using next-gen tools: 'Would have been impossible'

Electric power tools have become increasingly efficient and powerful, allowing for easier yard work with lighter, quieter tools.

One Redditor showed off a beautiful fence they built using mostly battery-operated equipment, noting: "Fence install would have been impossible w/o EGO."

The fence features light gray wood with black edging and looks incredibly well-built.

"Replaced an old fence alongside our house this week using a smorgasbord of EGO tools," the original poster said in the caption. "Couldn't have done it without them."

EGO makes a selection of tools that can be used by swapping one type of battery between them. That means DIY enthusiasts can save money by avoiding expensive batteries for each individual tool, as well as eliminating the need for several different kinds of chargers.

EGO has quickly become a fan favorite, and their well-loved items help people do all types of yard work.

One of the biggest benefits of these electric tools is their noise reduction. CNET compared electric and gas mowers and found that "electric mowers can produce up to 75 decibels (think washing machine volume), whereas gasoline mowers are quite a bit louder at 95 decibels (motorcycle volume)."

This is a dramatic reduction in sound, and your ears and your neighbors' will thank you!

In addition to protecting your hearing, electric tools are often cheaper, and you never have to worry about filling up the tank.

While they might still rely on the polluting power grid to charge the battery — which can be avoided by charging with solar panels — they are much better for the planet than their gas counterparts.

What's more, electric tools are often lighter than gas counterparts, which makes gardening and DIY less of a back-breaking effort.

Other EGO lovers were quick to chime in with praise.

"That's a cool looking fence," wrote one person.

Someone else was also very into their EGO tools, saying, "I love my mower, blower and trimmer."

