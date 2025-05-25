Homeowner reveals time-saving tool that transformed lawn chores into a breeze: 'I now look forward to getting out there to do it'

Mowing the lawn usually isn't something people look forward to doing, but a necessity of homeownership upkeep. However, electric machines such as the Ego Self-Propelled have made "yard work enjoyable," according to one Redditor's post.

Their photo features beautiful new equipment from Ego sitting on a lush green lawn that the OP no longer dreads cutting, unlike how they felt with their previous gas mower and line trimmer. As they noted, the electrified machine "makes it such a breeze that I now look forward to getting out there to do it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

There are numerous eco and pocket-friendly reasons to put a spark in your lawn care by going electric. First, you'll breathe easier from the lack of pollution since battery power means no toxic pollution.

Air pollution is linked to several health concerns, such as childhood asthma, heart attacks, acidic waterways, and damage to crops, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Your neighbors will likely appreciate the lower noise volume — similar to a washing machine, an electric mower may reach 75 decibels. However, a gas-powered one compares to a roaring motorcycle at 95 decibels, according to Tractor Supply Co. That gas isn't free, and you'll also have to pay for oil changes in a traditional mower — no such worry with its electric counterpart.

Several electric mowing converters agreed with the OP's sentiments.

One stated, "The best is being able to stop, pick up, and throw your dog's toy and then get back to mowing without having to pull/start a gas engine." Thanks to the lack of dirty fuels, one user mentioned, "At least I don't smell like exhaust fumes afterward."

As you can see, this lawn equipment swap comes with numerous sustainable pros that make a cleaner and cooler future more possible. Of course, a green transition doesn't stop there since the real energy hack is switching to solar power.

By relying on solar, your energy cost may come down to $0 while powering other energy-efficient appliances like induction stoves or charging your electric vehicle. EnergySage can help you along the way by providing vetted quotes for solar installations that can help you save up to $10,000.

