  • Home Home

Dad stunned after trying out futuristic lawn device: 'I think it's the best purchase I've ever made'

"Boy does it have power."

by Zachary Ehrmann
"Boy does it have power."

Photo Credit: iStock

Who says tending the lawn can't be eco-friendly?

YouTube account Dan Good Dad (@dangooddad) recently created some online buzz with a video showcasing the Ego electric lawn mower, demonstrating how modern lawn care can be both more convenient and environmentally conscious.

The video comes at a critical time when homeowners are seeking greener alternatives to traditional lawn care equipment and the pollution caused by gas-based engines.

The video, recorded by Dan's father, provides an enthusiastic review of the electric mower that highlights its lightweight design and powerful rechargeable battery.

It starts with him saying, "I think it's the best purchase I've ever made."

"The battery just pops in here," the narrator goes on to explain, revealing the mower's simple battery installation. "It's a 10-amp battery, and boy does it have power." He demonstrates the mower's versatility, showing how users can choose between self-propelled operation or manual pushing, noting that the EGO mower is "almost half the weight of [a] Honda" model.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Dan's dad also emphasizes the mower's practical design, showcasing its ability to fold compactly and its lightweight construction that makes storage and transportation a breeze. "Look how nice it folds up, really slick and easy," he notes, "and then you can lift it — it's just so light."

For environmentally conscious consumers, the Ego electric lawn mower is a huge step toward more sustainable lawn care. The electric mower reduces carbon pollution and noise pollution by eliminating the gas-powered engine, showing how technological innovations can transform even the most basic of household chores by being more user-friendly and environmentally responsible.

Viewers were quick to respond to the demonstration, with one noting that "Ego makes great mowers and weed-eaters," while another gave the lawnmower the ultimate compliment: "I'll have to recommend this to my dad."

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As more consumers prioritize sustainability and efficiency, products like this electric lawn mower are proving that eco-friendly technology can make everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x