Gardener shares simple hack using egg shells: 'These are like gold for your garden'

"Y'all got to stop throwing your eggshells away," says TikTok gardener, Joshua Grace (@joshuacgrace), in a viral video. "These are like gold for your garden."

Joshua explains the tried and true method of using eggshells from your morning breakfast as an effective fertilizer. The money-saving, waste-reducing, ecosystem-enriching hack has been met with hundreds of enthusiastic gardeners thanking Joshua for sharing his hack.

The scoop

To try out the hack, Joshua says that first, you must put the eggshells in a dish and let the sun dry them out. Next, crush them up — Joshua used the bottom of a glass to do this. He also specifies that you should rinse and dry the shells so that they don't attract bugs and pests to your garden.

After the simple preparation, sprinkle them on your garden's soil. Be sure to blend them in with the dirt so that they get the best integration with the soil.

How it's helping

Joshua describes the multiple benefits of eggshells as nature's gold. They are rich in calcium, a necessary element for your garden's health. Additionally, they are a natural way to help prevent rot in tomatoes, peppers, and squash. They also "improve the compost and the soil structure over time, leaving you with a simple, natural, effective way to fertilize your garden."

What's more, this is a zero-waste fertilizer method as there's no need to purchase any brand-new, expensive fertilizers from the store, nor do you even have to leave your house, as eggshells are typically easy to come by in your home.

This is also a great way to avoid the potential of embedding chemicals into your garden. Many store-bought chemicals are imbued with chemicals that can build up over time, become forever chemicals, and have a detrimental environmental impact. They can seep into groundwater and the atmosphere, contributing to water, soil, and air pollution, harming food and water supplies, and the overall health of the air humans breathe.

Fighting this, through natural, cheap, and effective methods, is the best way to go.

What everyone's saying

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments, keen to try the hack.

"Yes sir, they are gold," wrote one.

Another said, "So beneficial."

