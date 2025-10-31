Gardener shares incredible hack using common kitchen waste: 'My grandmother taught me this'

TikToker elen_lifehacks (@elen_lifehacks) posted a video about how to use eggshells to fertilize plants.

"My grandmother taught me this," she said. "Never throw away eggshells."

The scoop

The creator demonstrated how she saves eggshells and the process by which she turns them into fertilizer to use in her garden.

She washed them, then, after they were dry, she put them in the oven to dry them out and make them easier to work with. She dumped them in a mixer and ground them into a coarse, sand-like powder, which she put in a container that she can use to shake the shells around her plants.

How it's helping

Eggshells make a great natural fertilizer, and using them as a free boost to your garden is an easy way to save money and keep your garden healthy and free of toxic chemicals.

Eggshells are rich in calcium and other nutrients that help plants thrive.

Tending to a thriving garden can be rewarding in terms of mental and physical health. Studies have shown that people who garden are more active than those who don't and that the physical activity gardening requires is good for your health.

When you grow your own food, there are even more benefits. Growing your own produce can reduce your grocery bill so you save money on items you would otherwise have to purchase. Studies have shown that gardeners who consume the produce they grow eat more fiber than others, which benefits their physical health.

Research also shows that gardening can decrease stress and anxiety, improving mental health.

Using eggshells to fertilize a home garden not only helps the garden, but it is also a great way to give something that would otherwise be discarded a second life. It is one way to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills. This is helpful because rotting food produces methane, which is a potent gas that contributes to the warming of the planet.

It's a simple hack that can help your garden and the environment.

What everyone's saying

Users who commented on the video appreciated learning about the hack.

"Good tip," one said.

"Great idea," another commented.

One TikToker simply commented, "Perfect."

