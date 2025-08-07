Gardener reveals game-changing hack using common kitchen waste: 'Great tip'

Did you know that calcium in eggshells can help rejuvenate your garden soil after rainy days?

This fertilizer hack, revealed by a gardener on TikTok, is more than a cost-effective method for enriching soil.

It's also a smart way to keep eggshells out of landfills and reduce heat-trapping gases that the shells release when they're burned.

Discarded eggshells amount to around 2,000 tons daily, according to TalTech.

The scoop

TikTok user Be Light Candle RE (@belightcandles) recommends repurposing eggshells as fertilizer in week eight of her garden journey series.

She finds them effective for growing melons, peppers, and tomatoes — especially if gardens have received tons of rain lately.

To make the fertilizer, grind the shells, place them in a cloth bag, and sprinkle them around your plants. As the TikToker explains, the soil will absorb the calcium contained in the eggshells as you water your garden.

How it's helping

Eggshells are more affordable than popular calcium-rich organic or natural fertilizers, which typically cost around $20 per bag based on average marketplace prices.

Chemical fertilizers are less expensive and fast-acting. However, they generally require frequent applications due to their solubility, according to Green Sphere.

A study in the International Journal of Horticulture and Food Science found that eggshells provide benefits whether they're crushed or pulverized. Their slow decomposition gradually releases nutrients for "long-term soil conditioning."

In contrast, burning eggshells releases harmful gases. So knowing how to use eggshells for tomatoes and peppers can help reduce air pollution resulting from their incineration.

This game-changing hack can also help keep bugs, snails, and slugs away. The sharp edges of eggshells act as a deterrent to such pests when growing your own food.

Eggshells may also help produce healthier plants by preventing blossom end rot, or the darkening of the area opposite the stem — a common issue in tomatoes and peppers.

Aside from using eggshells as an effective organic fertilizer, other helpful tips for a greener garden include controlling weeds without chemicals and avoiding harsh sprays.

What everyone's saying

Several viewers were enthusiastic about this DIY plant food from eggshells.

One commented, "Great tip, thanks."

"Perfect! I will be adding this to my tomatoes and peppers," said another user.

However, one bell pepper grower disagreed, commenting that the shells will only break down in acid. Another TikToker called for further research to determine the substance needed to process eggshells for calcium.

In support of the original poster, two people suggested baking and then grinding the eggshells to speed up absorption into the soil.

