Gardener shares easy way to grow new seedlings using everyday item: 'That's a good idea'

This TikToker will show you how to easily turn a piece of trash into a nursery for your garden.

TikToker LeafysHomeandGarden (@leafyshomeandgarden) demonstrated an innovative and easy way to get seedlings going using old egg cartons.

"Make your own biodegradable seed pots with this easy recycling diy garden project," she wrote in the post's description.

All you'll need for this garden DIY is an empty egg carton, soil, seeds, and water. Simply use the empty carton as little pots to start your seeds in. Once they begin to grow, you can easily transfer the plants out of the carton.

If you don't need to start a dozen seeds, the TikToker cuts the carton in half with scissors for a smaller nursery. Once your paper or cardboard cartons have reached the end of their lifespan, they can be safely composted.

Think twice before tossing that egg carton — it should at least be recycled. WattPoultry estimates that "the U.S. egg industry uses the equivalent of approximately four billion 12-egg cartons every year."

Unfortunately, not all of these cartons are made from paper or cardboard — many are made from plastic, which, if not reused, will sit in a landfill for hundreds of years. Even the cardboard cartons will take years to decompose in a landfill, when they would break down in just months in a compost bin.

Getting creative with upcycling and recycling not only keeps items out of the landfill, but it can save you money, too. Turn old candles into new jars, jar lids into coasters, or coffee containers into trash bag holders. Why waste money on something you can make at home?

Commenters loved the easy and eco-friendly way to reuse what would otherwise be trash.

"That's a good idea, thank you for sharing," one user commented.

Another shared their method, saying, "I use toilet paper rolls too."

