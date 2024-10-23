Homeowner shares ingenious organization hack using empty containers: 'Great idea'

While used coffee grounds have uses that many know about — like in your garden or baking — what to do with the container after the coffee is gone, aside from tossing it in the recycling and hoping it doesn't end up in the ocean, is less talked about.

One person took to the r/ZeroWaste subreddit to share a way to use the plastic coffee container that also makes it easy to store and reuse plastic bags.

"Reused a plastic coffee container to hold and dispense my plastic bags that i reuse for small garbage bins and dog walks," the poster wrote above two photos of their upcycled plastic bag dispenser.

Hacks like this go a long way in saving consumers money. You've already spent the money on the coffee and items that came in the plastic bags. Repurposing what's left after they're put away and used saves you from having to spend more on trash bags, dog poop bags, and containers to hold them in.

Aside from saving people money, repurposing containers also helps the environment. Plastic waste is a big problem that contributes significantly to Earth's overheating, so hacks like this that help keep it in use and out of landfills and the ocean are great to know.

According to the EPA, American households produce about 300 million tons (292 million) of trash annually, a large portion of which is plastic. Conventional plastics may take tens to hundreds of years to break down in nature, and as they do, they create planet-warming pollution and break down into minuscule microplastics. Microplastics endanger ecosystems, the wildlife that live within them, and human health.

The OP's hack was much appreciated by commenters, some of whom had similar hacks themselves.

"I do the same thing - I use a gallon milk container and just cut a hole in the side," wrote one.

"I love this!" added another.

"I'm going to borrow your hack," admitted one more. "Great idea!"

