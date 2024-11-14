Mom shares simple DIY recipe for your new go-to all-purpose cleaner: 'Super easy to make'

Using eco-friendly DIY cleaning products is easier than you might expect. One TikToker has a simple recipe for one of her favorites.

The scoop

Autumn (@autumnsch) is a mom who shares recipes and DIY tips on her TikTok. In one clip, she shared how to make an eco-friendly cleaning spray. The recipe is just two ingredients and a little bit of time. Autumn captioned the post: "Easy DIY non-toxic all-purpose cleaner. Free of all harsh chemicals and super easy to make!"

To make this DIY cleaner, you will need pine needles and distilled white vinegar. In the clip, Autumn grabs some pine needles from a nearby tree, and it looks like you only need about a handful.

She also says that citrus peel works great if you don't have access to pine needles. Put your pine needles (or peels) into a mason jar and cover with distilled white vinegar. While it's not explicit in this video, if you are taking pine needles straight from the tree, make sure you don't damage any branches, and you may want to rinse them off to get rid of any debris or insects.

Next, simply cover the jar and leave it for two weeks to let the pine infuse into your cleaning liquid. You can then pour the pine-infused vinegar into a spray bottle for use all over your home.

How it's helping

DIY natural cleaners can be an effective way to clean your home, and all you need are affordable ingredients with many uses that you likely have sitting around, like isopropyl alcohol, vinegar, soap, and baking soda.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While pine has a lovely scent, this spray mostly relies on vinegar for its cleaning properties. (Pine oil has some evidence of disinfecting properties, but according to the San Francisco Department of the Environment, its efficacy is limited.)

Vinegar owes its cleaning abilities to its acidity. The low pH helps to break down annoying things like limescale and hard water deposits, writes Consumer Reports.

DIY cleaning solutions also help you avoid certain toxic ingredients.

🗣️ What of these benefits would most effectively motivate you to use fewer plastic-packaged cleaning products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Many disinfectants contain volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which The American Lung Society explains are "gases that are emitted into the air from products or processes."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "VOCs include a variety of chemicals, some of which may have short- and long-term adverse health effects."

Making eco-friendly choices to avoid VOCs should be balanced with understanding whether your DIY cleaners are able to disinfect for viruses as well as clean, as Rutgers Today explains.

What everyone's saying

Other folks looking for DIY cleaners praised the hack in the comments section of the TikTok.

"This is such a great idea! Thank you for sharing," wrote one person.

Someone else added, "I'll totally try this."

Another commenter said, "Oh, I love this!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.