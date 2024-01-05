Woman ‘debunks’ a major eco-friendly cleaner myth: ‘My windows have never been this clean or streak free’

Start the new year off by ditching chemical cleaners. If you want to decrease the use of chemical-filled cleaners and move toward a safer alternative, this article is for you. Some people have been skeptical about the effectiveness of eco-friendly cleaning products, but thanks to the internet, many creators have debunked that myth.

The scoop

Happy Earth Habits (@skysaba) was able to do a side-by-side comparison by creating two similar juice stains on her kitchen counter; she even added the cup stains to make it as real as possible. The results speak for themselves.

With two sprays from both the “regular cleaner” and the “eco-friendly cleaner,” the counter was completely cleaned. If you’re a parent, you may be too tired to do this experiment for yourself, but thankfully, Skylar has done some heavy debunking here.

How it’s helping

Unlike conventional cleaners laden with harsh chemicals, eco-friendly products offer a safer, greener solution. These cleaners, crafted from natural, biodegradable ingredients, not only safeguard our health from harmful toxins but also play a pivotal role in preserving our environment.

By opting for eco-friendly cleaners, we reduce our ecological footprint, mitigating water and air pollution while promoting a healthier ecosystem. Embracing these sustainable alternatives isn’t just about cleanliness; it’s a commitment to a healthier planet for future generations.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were in full support of Skylar’s test. Some even called for a series.

“I made my own window cleaner, and my windows have never been this clean or streak free,” says FarmGirlJeannie on TikTok.

“I love this!!” stated another.

Making your own cleaning supplies is a great way to avoid toxic cleaners, but it can be time-consuming. If you’re not ready to commit, now you can feel better knowing that the eco-friendly options you can buy are safer and work just as well.

