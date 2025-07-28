Off-grid homeowner shares video after narrowly escaping disaster with water system: 'I cannot believe I was that close'

Off-grid living comes with a ton of perks — like energy independence and self-sufficiency — but a recent TikTok post provided a peek into what it really looks like to ditch your utility bill.

TikTok duo Sarah and Chandra (@twogirls_offgrid) live in an Earthship, a dwelling constructed to maximize sustainability and to more passively produce or generate needs — such as energy for electricity (typically solar), homegrown food, and water.

Sarah has previously debunked the notion that living off-grid means she doesn't have electricity.

"I don't have an electricity bill, but I do have electricity," she clarifies. Conventional homes on the grid usually obtain water from a public utility source or privately owned well, but Sarah and Chandra's setup relies on collected rainwater.

Although rainwater proverbially "falls from the sky," its role in Earthship living isn't entirely passive, as the clip illustrates.

"We're having a rainstorm right now, and as soon as I got home, I realized that the last time I checked my drains was probably about a week ago," Sarah says as she donned a rain poncho and headed up to examine the roof's collection pipe.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This is terrible. … This is really, really bad," she continues from the roof, showing followers that recent weather had caused the drain to become clogged with debris. "See? This will cause me to have a leak. ... This is our complete water source."

Sarah briefly explained how she determines whether the roof is likely to leak and admitted that it happened at least once before.

While rainwater collection is a slightly more complex aspect of off-grid living, solar panels are a far more accessible way to save money, even if you're connected to the grid. EnergySage provides free solar quotes from an array of vetted local installers, and the service can save customers up to $10,000 on new installations.

As for Sarah and Chandra's rooftop drain clog, it was an easy fix, and the crisis was averted.

"Honestly, I cannot believe I was that close," Sarah says as the clip ended.

"And since it's been such a dry year, we are super grateful for the rain," she adds.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.