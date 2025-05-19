Traveler shares brilliant hack for reusing old pill bottles: 'This is so smart'

Since the year of the invention of the MP3 player, earbuds have been a struggle for many consumers. Whether they got tangled while on your person, caught on a piece of furniture, or lost amid a mess in your purse, earbuds became a nuisance for the general public.

For those of you who prefer not to use wireless earbuds, one influencer shared a family favorite hack to prevent your next entanglement.

The scoop

TikToker Haley (@unmebb143) shared a hack that her father passed down to her. In the video, she shows herself unscrewing a locked pill bottle and removing the wrapped headphones that were placed inside. They were untangled and unharmed due to the protection from the pill bottle.

"One of my dad's fave life hacks was keeping headphones in old pill bottles and they almost never get tangled," Haley noted.

How it's helping

Branded EarPods by Apple now cost $19 and are easy to break if not handled well. By offering tips to keep the EarPods in tip-top shape, the consumer can extend the life of the product and save themselves money.

This tip also saves consumers a lot of time as earbuds can get tangled incredibly easily because of the weight distribution and long cords.

Beyond the assistance in a consumer's daily life, by preventing entanglements and breaks in the cords, this tip can prevent creating e-waste prematurely.

Extending the lifespan of tech items, when planned obsolescence is part of its business plan, is crucial when there are 62 million metric tons of e-waste generated yearly. Unfortunately, this is an 82% increase from 2010 and is expected to rise an additional 32% by 2030.

Larger tech items, like televisions and computers, are more likely to be recycled and reused, as unsafe handling of these items can lead to harming human health and our environment. This leaves a lot of smaller tech items — like earbuds, e-cigarettes, and toys — to be trashed instead of recycled, with only a 12% recycling rate, making up one-third of all e-waste.

What everyone's saying

One user responded, saying, "Wait this is so smart."

When cleaning out your closets for programs like Trashie, clearing out last year's beauty stash, and selling your old tech, don't forget to hold onto the items that can be recycled or upcycled — like the pill bottles for your earbuds.

