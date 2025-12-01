Resident stunned after receiving $2,000 voucher for a high-tech e-bike: 'I'm so excited'

"Can anyone help me out trying to pick the best one?"

A California resident was overwhelmed with options after being approved for a $2,000 voucher for an e-bike, so they asked Reddit for help.

The resident posted a list of several dozen e-bikes to the r/ebikes subreddit. They explained that they had recently been approved for a $2,000 incentive voucher and showed the bikes they could choose from.

"Can anyone help me out trying to pick the best one? I have no idea where to start," the original poster wrote. "I'm so excited about this!"

E-bikes have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and for good reason.

They are a considerably cheaper mode of transportation than driving, with some riders reporting they were able to sell their car and save hundreds of dollars per month by using an e-bike instead.

E-bikes also don't provide the toxic, heat-trapping pollution of gas-powered cars, and riding an e-bike can reduce the risk of health concerns such as obesity, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

This OP seems to have been a beneficiary of the California E-Bike Incentive Project, which provided e-bike voucher incentives worth up to $2,000 to low-income residents. The state recently came under fire for quietly killing the program.

Commenters were thrilled for the OP, and recommended several makes and models, depending on how they wanted to use their bike. But above all, they told the OP to expect to quickly fall in love with their new e-bike.

"I just bought my first ebike," one commenter wrote. "It is … incredible. I've been biking for 30+ years and haven't felt this level of unbridled joy on a bike for at least 20."

