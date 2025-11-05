Officials spark backlash after silently killing multimillion-dollar program with no notice: 'The wrong direction to be moving in'

"It's like getting tickets to a Taylor Swift concert."

California "quietly" and abruptly cut the cord on an extremely popular, landmark voucher program, according to KQED, leaving advocates and bicyclists confused.

What's happening?

California established the California E-Bike Incentive Project, a program designed to provide e-bike voucher incentives to low-income residents, in 2022, opening applications in December 2024.

The program was funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and offered eligible residents up to $2,000 toward the purchase of an e-bike.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, CARB spokesperson Lisa Macumber said interest in the program far outstripped the number of available vouchers.

"We had over 150,000 people trying to get into the program, and we only have 1,000 vouchers. It's challenging. It's like getting tickets to a Taylor Swift concert," she explained.

Less than a year later, however, the ambitious initiative was unceremoniously axed, and its funding reallocated.

Executive Director of the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike), Kendra Ramsey, told KQED that the decision appeared to stem from the end of federal EV tax credits. Ramsey said that of the $30 million allocated for e-bike vouchers, $17 million will go to an electric vehicle incentive.

Ramsey stated that it was "really unfortunate" that federal policy undermined Californians' access to "really the cheapest and most economical, sustainable transportation option."

She and others with knowledge of the decision were surprised that the popular program was ending, and suggested CARB's silence on the matter spoke volumes.

"It definitely gives the sense that CARB knows that this is the wrong direction to be moving in, to keep it so quiet," said San Francisco Bicycle Coalition executive director Christopher White.

Why is this important?

Individuals with knowledge of the program admitted it was imperfect, but as Ramsey emphasized, it offered a clean transportation option to those without the means to buy an electric vehicle.

Unused funds from California's e-bike initiative were expected to go to Clean Cars 4 All.

Typically, it's extremely good news when states pour funding into EV incentives — but in this instance, those funds come at the expense of subsidizing e-bikes, a form of transport accessible to those who cannot or do not wish to drive or own a car.

For all their upsides — and there are many — electric vehicles don't cover all travel needs.

E-bikes offer unique benefits like allowing commuters to get a workout in on the way to work.

What's being done about it?

According to BikingInLA, bicycle advocacy groups have yet to respond to the news, which didn't appear to have been announced in a cohesive manner.

California riders can contact lawmakers to object to the decision.

However, even without vouchers, upgrading to an e-bike is an underrated choice for many commuters and city dwellers. TCD partner Upway is a great place to look for an affordable option, especially since it sells both new and used models often starting as low as about $700.

