Thousands of Californians can now snag up to $1,500 in incentives for new e-bikes: 'We're seeing the fruits of our labor'

The new Ava Bike Electric incentive program in Alameda County is putting $10 million into the hands of California residents in the form of vouchers to purchase e-bikes, The Mercury News reported.

The program is open to both low-income individuals and other participants from Alameda County as well as Ava Community Energy customers in the cities of Tracy, Stockton, and Lathrop, all of which are located in San Joaquin County. It will eventually serve over 9,000 residents, providing 600 vouchers per month through September 2026.

The $10 million came from two sources: $6 million from the nonprofit energy provider Ava Community Energy and $4 million from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. According to Ava Community Energy CEO Howard Chang, the program has been years in the making.

"Now we're seeing the fruits of our labor," Chang said, per Mercury News. "It's really exciting to see this program off to a great start and to see that level of interest."

The value of the vouchers depends on the financial needs of the recipients. Those with qualifying incomes can receive $1,000 for a standard bike or $1,500 for a specialized bike, including one with cargo capabilities or adaptive features. Those with incomes above the thresholds can receive $400 for a standard bike or $900 for a cargo or adaptive bike.

This opens up a new world of possibilities for California residents, since e-bikes offer so many benefits to users.

They are faster and less tiring than walking or traditional biking, offering greater mobility, while being worlds cheaper to own and fuel than a car. The choice to pedal or use the battery means you have an opportunity to exercise, which is healthy, but you can still rest when you get tired. Unlike a gas-powered car, e-bikes don't produce air pollution, keeping the air in your neighborhood healthy to breathe, and you'll save tons of money if you use them for your commute or errands.

Program participants have their choice of 23 bike shops across Alameda County, Tracy, Stockton, and Lathrop that accept the vouchers, but if you'd like an e-bike of your own, you can find a great deal through Upway. This company offers a wide variety of e-bikes, many of them at as much as 60% off the retail price. Upway also buys used e-bikes.

To save even more while using an e-bike, you can charge it using solar panels. To get started on finding a great deal on a solar installer, visit EnergySage.

