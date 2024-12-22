Dumpster diver in disbelief after making unbelievable find buried in trash: 'I bet that was thrown away either by accident or in anger'

Dumpster diving is perfectly legal and can help you save money in an increasingly expensive economy.

A world of treasures may be waiting for you in your nearest dumpster. One Redditor discovered gold — an 18-karat Cartier gold necklace. Without properly searching, they may have missed it, as it was buried under two-by-sixes. Depending on the style, a Cartier necklace can retail for up to five figures.

The post displays three closeups of the necklace — in one, it clearly says "Cartier" on the hook.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Just because Americans threw out 292 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, it doesn't mean it was all trash — even discarded toys are still useful.

Another diver found Wharfedale Denton 2XP speakers that usually sell for $350 to $1,500. Such expensive finds aren't a fluke since some people have carved a living through dumpster diving.

According to Business Insider, a couple from Buffalo, New York, named David and Erin Sheffield make $3,000 monthly from searching in dumpsters. They have found Prada bags, camel hair coats, and discarded textbooks at the end of college semesters. A Cartier necklace in the trash is likely an accident or the product of a bad breakup. Of course, someone may not know the value of these items.

Luckily, dumpster diving is perfectly legal and can help you save money in an increasingly expensive economy. As people worry and complain about the cost of food, some savvy dumpster divers are searching commercial, industrial, and residential bins for unopened packages, dented cans, and encased food near its expiration date. With the right haul, you may even find a quality gift for the holidays, an anniversary, or a birthday. After all, many people will gladly accept a used Cartier necklace in mint condition.

Remember to dive safely, as a dumpster can still have dangers including rodents, needles, and other objects. Prepare yourself by using gloves, protective clothing, and a flashlight while focusing on areas likely to have good finds. Start with grocery stores, campuses, construction sites, and retail stores.

"I bet that was thrown away either by accident or in anger," one Redditor commented.

Another warned, "Be sure to test it and have a jeweler verify it, Cartier is literally one of the most commonly counterfeited brands."

Someone else provided a good dumpster diving tip: "My favorite way to find jewelry is by grabbing vacuums in the trash on move out day at the local university."

