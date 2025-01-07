Dumpster diver makes intriguing discovery while peeking into trash: 'I go to dump the trash and find another box'

"It's always a surprise when we open it."

A dumpster diver was delighted when they went to throw out their trash and found a box of perfectly good meals ready to eat and took to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit to share their score.

"I found an unopened box of MRE meals again!" they wrote in the post above a series of photos showcasing the box and the meals inside it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Someone threw out some MRE meals weeks prior and then I go to dump the trash and find another box…."

Each MRE is a self-contained complete meal. MREs are the main food ration for the U.S. Army and are also popular among hikers and backpackers.

Their packaging is designed to withstand rough conditions and exposure to the elements. The meals are also shelf-stable and can last seven years or more, depending on the temperature they are stored.

That said, the ones found by the OP do appear to be past their expiration date. Without knowing how they were stored, there is some risk involved in consuming them — one possible reason the previous owner may have thrown them out.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Dumpster diving itself can also bring some risk, but it's legal in all 50 states and, when done safely, can reap great rewards. Other divers have found almost anything you can imagine, including food, electronics, beauty products, and pet supplies.

When done safely and correctly, salvaging can benefit your wallet and the planet. Every year, an incredible amount of perfectly good products are thrown out. By salvaging these items, you save money on purchases and keep them out of landfills, where they create toxic, planet-warming pollution and break down into dangerous microplastics.

Furthermore, around 119 billion pounds of food is thrown away each year in the U.S., making it the largest component in landfills in the country.

🗣️ What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As far as the MREs, the OP was also disappointed that they were there in the first place.

"That's really disheartening how people waste good stuff. But I love these meals.... It's always a surprise when we open it. You never know what goodies you're going to get with it. The kiddos love it too," they wrote.

Other commenters noted how they're great to have in emergencies and simply shared their excitement, as the meals have a bit of a cult following.

"Wow! What a great find! I love having a few of these stashed in case things get bad, they've saved me a few times!" wrote one.

"Those are fire after hurricane Katrina they were life savers," another said of the 2005 event.

"You got you a Case A. The Chili Mac slaps. Save that for Christmas dinner," said one more.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



