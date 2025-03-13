  • Home Home

Dumpster diver stunned after finding prized item in perfect condition: 'What a find'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: iStock

A savvy dumpster diver struck gold in a recent dive, finding a prized item in near-perfect condition.

The discovery, shared on Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving, sparked an exciting discussion about finding a fully functional gaming desk among discarded goods, and the community was excited to show its support.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Oh man! I am going to do so much writing on this. … What a find," wrote the original poster alongside a photo of the desk. Commenters identified the item as an Ikea Fredde gaming desk that, besides needing a brief wipe-down, appears to be in perfect condition.

Despite its rather unappealing name, dumpster diving can actually be beneficial to consumers, saving them money on goods that didn't need to be thrown out. There are plenty of other stories similar to this one, where consumers have found things for free that would have otherwise cost a lot of money.

But the environmental benefits of dumpster diving are also significant, as it marginally works against the negative environmental effects of bad waste management.

Dumpster diving decreases the amount of goods that are sent to landfills, which in turn reverses some of the effects of planet heating. Landfills account for about 14.4 percent of methane gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which can lead to other negative effects such as extreme weather. The decomposition of the items in landfills can also leach chemicals into soil and lead to microplastics ending up in water sources.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Dumpster diving can be beneficial for consumers and the environment when done correctly. Rescuing usable items from the trash can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over time.

For those intrigued by dumpster diving, safety and legality should be top considerations before starting. While dumpster diving is legal in many states, it's important to be aware some areas prohibit it outright and others restrict access to dumpsters on private property.

"Looks like it just needs a good cleaning, and it's as good as new," said one commenter of the desk.

The original author then shared a picture of the cleaned desk in their home. "Agreed! Thank you. I am pretty excited," they said.

