Homeowner stunned after finding unbelievable surprise inside neighborhood dumpster: 'Love this for you'

There's no shame in dumpster diving for this lucky Redditor. They discovered a 55-inch TV discarded in mint condition at their homeowners association.

"One of the benefits of living in a moderately wealthy HOA," they wrote in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

This lucky find comes after the homeowner was debating whether or not to go out and buy a new TV for hundreds of dollars. This one appeared in their neighborhood, having been discarded by a neighbor. Perhaps the neighbor didn't have the time or ability to donate the TV to a thrift shop or to resell it themselves. Either way, this was a major score for the OP.

While dumpster diving might not seem like the most sanitary way to spend an afternoon, it can be profitable. Keeping an eye out for discarded items left in the bin or on roadsides can be a source of major savings. And you're not only saving money but also saving waste from landfills.

There are many reasons why perfectly good items end up in the dumpster. The OP pointed out that this TV might have come from one of the many elderly residents in their HOA who were downsizing or just simply wanted a simpler TV that was easier for them to use.

Similarly, one commenter recalled that during a recent move, they were running out of time and space and had to leave behind many good items on the side of the road. For whatever reason, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

For new dumpster divers, a good piece of advice is to know the rules in your area regarding digging through various bins. It's also a good idea to wear gloves and watch out for sharp objects that could injure you.

In general, electronics shouldn't be discarded in a dumpster. Electronics contain toxic chemicals that can leach into the ground. The good news is that the alternative to dumping can actually make you money. Why not turn e-waste into cash?

Overall, the r/dumpsterdiving subreddit was thrilled.

"Congratulations! Love this for you!" said one commenter.

"I look around my house and struggle to find anything that I didn't get for free because someone was throwing it away," related one commenter. "I've paid for maybe 3 things in my whole house."

